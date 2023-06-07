IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Home help and respite services ‘in crisis’; Very busy bank holiday for local RNLI crews; Dursey cable car back as new bus route starts; Stink over lack of beach toilets; Ballydehob goes big on climate action; Munster’s win takes West Cork rugby to new level; Cork pay penalty in loss to Kerry; Nicola Tuthill on her great season; West Cork ready for Kennedy Cup

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Home help and respite services ‘in crisis’

Very busy bank holiday for local RNLI crews

Dursey cable car back as new bus route starts

Stink over lack of beach toilets

IN LIFE

Ballydehob goes big on climate action

IN SPORT

Munster’s win takes West Cork rugby to new level

Cork pay penalty in loss to Kerry

Nicola Tuthill on her great season

West Cork ready for Kennedy Cup

WEST CORK’S CUTEST PET COMPETITION

Another chance for you to enter your beloved pet!

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY June 8th