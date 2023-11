IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

€1,000 GIVEAWAY

Your last chance to get a token plus the all-important entry form!

IN NEWS

Bandon hero rescues woman from sinking car

Campsite founders have lucky escape from house fire

Michael Creed may make Euro bid

IN LIFE

The pantos are back!

IN SPORT

Skibb’s home advantage in All-Ireland semi-final

Castlehaven power into Munster final

Fourth time lucky for Goleen?

Flannery wins youth award

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 30th