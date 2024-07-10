IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: German native cleans up Éire sign on Dursey; Fantastic Fit-Up brings theatre across West Cork; Glorious Goleen crowned county champions; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, July 11th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

German native cleans up Éire sign on Dursey

Bantry regular Samantha becomes 'Dr Barry'

Bridle Way on track to making Beara a horse haven

Road bowling gets global focus, thanks to Bodkin

Clonakilty woman in new BBC series on the oceans

IN LIFE

Fantastic Fit-Up brings theatre across West Cork

Health workers release song celebrating diversity

Barryroe and Skibb gear up for agri shows

IN SPORT

Glorious Goleen crowned county champions

Cork hurlers move closer to All-Ireland glory

