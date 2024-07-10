IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: German native cleans up Éire sign on Dursey; Fantastic Fit-Up brings theatre across West Cork; Glorious Goleen crowned county champions; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, July 11th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
German native cleans up Éire sign on Dursey
Bantry regular Samantha becomes 'Dr Barry'
Bridle Way on track to making Beara a horse haven
Road bowling gets global focus, thanks to Bodkin
Clonakilty woman in new BBC series on the oceans
IN LIFE
Fantastic Fit-Up brings theatre across West Cork
Health workers release song celebrating diversity
Barryroe and Skibb gear up for agri shows
IN SPORT
Glorious Goleen crowned county champions
Cork hurlers move closer to All-Ireland glory