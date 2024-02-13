News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE Greener Living West Cork supplement; Meet Bandon school's therapy puppy; Recalling the blacksmith's role in society; Woman bit garda and threatened his family; Child therapy service 'window of opportunity'; Farm buildings revitalised through heritage grant;Clonakilty RFC up to third in Munster Division 1; Ibane and Bantry to battle in Carbery U21A final; In shops Thursday, February 15th

February 13th, 2024 12:55 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE GREENER LIVING WEST CORK SUPPLEMENT FEATURING 12 GREAT EXAMPLES OF WEST CORK ORGANISATIONS, PEOPLE, BUSINESSES, AND SCHOOLS GOING THE EXTRA MILE FOR SUSTAINABILITY AND OUR ENVIRONMENT

 

IN NEWS

Meet Bandon school's therapy puppy

Recalling the blacksmith's role in society

Woman bit garda and threatened his family

Kia's 'mammoth' EV9 reviewed

Diocesan funds under pressure

 

IN LIFE

Child therapy service 'window of opportunity'

Farm buildings revitalised through heritage grant

Effie carries local hopes in TV star search

 

IN SPORT

Clonakilty RFC up to third in Munster Division 1

Ibane and Bantry to battle in Carbery U21A final

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 15TH

Share this article

Recommended