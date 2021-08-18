News

In this week's Southern Star – free Careers & Courses supplement; Wally the Walrus is still around; Anger over roads cash allocation; Béal na Bláth commemoration is off; Roundabouts get 'sponsorship' from local firm; Eastenders producer visits Dunmanway arts show; Six-page All-Ireland huring preview; Olympic medallist Emily Hegarty eyes swift return to water; Skibb rugby star Gavin Coombes on breakout season; Phil Healy plans more success on world stage

August 18th, 2021 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

FREE:

• 24-page CAREERS & COURSES supplement

In News:

• Wally the Walrus is still around
• Anger over roads cash allocation
• Béal na Bláth commemoration is off
• Roundabouts get 'sponsorship' from local firm
• Eastenders producer visits Dunmanway arts show

In Sport:

• We're gearing up for Cork's All Ireland final clash against Limerick with an in-depth six-page preview special
• Olympic bronze medallist Emily Hegarty eyes swift return to water
• Skibb rugby star Gavin Coombes on breakout season
• History maker Phil Healy eyes more success on on world stage

In Life & Community:

• A West Cork kayaker is getting more women involved in paddle sports

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY AUGUST 19TH

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.