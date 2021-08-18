In this week's Southern Star
FREE:
• 24-page CAREERS & COURSES supplement
In News:
• Wally the Walrus is still around
• Anger over roads cash allocation
• Béal na Bláth commemoration is off
• Roundabouts get 'sponsorship' from local firm
• Eastenders producer visits Dunmanway arts show
In Sport:
• We're gearing up for Cork's All Ireland final clash against Limerick with an in-depth six-page preview special
• Olympic bronze medallist Emily Hegarty eyes swift return to water
• Skibb rugby star Gavin Coombes on breakout season
• History maker Phil Healy eyes more success on on world stage
In Life & Community:
• A West Cork kayaker is getting more women involved in paddle sports
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1