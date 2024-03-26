News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 56-Page West Cork Farming Magazine; Theft of tradesmens' tools now an 'epidemic'; Tánaiste reflects on 20 years of the smoking ban; Personal reflections on the meaning of Easter; Normal People star signed up for Fastnet festival; Drinagh Rangers blow WCL Premier Division title race wide open; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, March 28th

March 26th, 2024 3:13 PM

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE 56-PAGE WEST CORK FARMING MAGAZINE

 

IN NEWS

Theft of tradesmens' tools now an 'epidemic'

E-scooter rider was caught with cocaine

Fastnet's role in changing Gulf Stream

Court appearance after spending 'found' voucher

Tánaiste reflects on 20 years of the smoking ban

 

IN LIFE

Personal reflections on the meaning of Easter

Normal People star signed up for Fastnet festival

 

IN SPORT

Drinagh Rangers blow WCL Premier Division title race wide open

Kilbrittain hurlers win Micheál Holland Cup final

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 28TH

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended