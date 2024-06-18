Southern Star Ltd. logo
IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 104-page Things to see & do magazine; June's West Cork Farming Award winner revealed; WIN a soccer ball and photograph signed by Conor Hourihane; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, August 24th

June 18th, 2024 2:27 PM

By Southern Star Team

FREE 104-PAGE THINGS TO SEE & DO IN WEST CORK MAGAZINE

 

IN NEWS

Two in court on superyacht theft charges

O'Mahony clan gathers for 69th time

Locals reveal their bucket list plans

Campaigner says many species now lost

Skibb school wins big with soap product

 

IN LIFE

June's West Cork Farming Award winner revealed

Bantry leads way in dementia awareness

Music festival brewing up storm in Macroom

 

IN SPORT

Phil Healy's European medal a fitting reward for Ballineen Bullet

O'Donovan Rossa hurlers into county hurling semi-final

WIN a soccer ball and photograph signed by Conor Hourihane

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 20TH

