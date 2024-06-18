IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 104-page Things to see & do magazine; June's West Cork Farming Award winner revealed; WIN a soccer ball and photograph signed by Conor Hourihane; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, August 24th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FREE 104-PAGE THINGS TO SEE & DO IN WEST CORK MAGAZINE
IN NEWS
Two in court on superyacht theft charges
O'Mahony clan gathers for 69th time
Locals reveal their bucket list plans
Campaigner says many species now lost
Skibb school wins big with soap product
IN LIFE
June's West Cork Farming Award winner revealed
Bantry leads way in dementia awareness
Music festival brewing up storm in Macroom
IN SPORT
Phil Healy's European medal a fitting reward for Ballineen Bullet
O'Donovan Rossa hurlers into county hurling semi-final
WIN a soccer ball and photograph signed by Conor Hourihane