IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Four-page Valentine’s Day special; New West Cork Chef Academy launched; Timmy murdered ‘because he was gay’; Dursey cable car closed for summer; • Welsh son believes Drimoleague nun rescued mum from Nazis; Kilbrittain rallies around a local man with Alzheimers; O’Rourke is ready for biggest challenge; Collins steps back from Cork panel; Interviews with Carbery’s Aidan O’Rourke and Cork vice-captain Melissa Duggan; 2022 county championship draws

February 9th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

In this week's Southern Star

 

SUPPLEMENT

• Four-page Valentine’s Day special

 

IN NEWS

• New West Cork Chef Academy launched

• Timmy murdered ‘because he  was gay’

• Dursey cable car closed for summer

• Welsh son believes Drimoleague nun rescued mum from Nazis

 

IN LIFE

• Kilbrittain rallies around a local man with Alzheimers

 

IN SPORT

• O’Rourke is ready for biggest challenge

• Collins steps back from Cork panel

• Interviews: Carbery’s Aidan O’Rourke

and Cork vice-captain Melissa Duggan

• 2022 county championship draws

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 10th

