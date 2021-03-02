News

In this week's Southern Star: Decision by Bank of Ireland to close branches slammed, Back to School picture special, Bullies made teen's life a misery, but now it's magic!, West Cork trio bid for European Indoor glory in Poland

March 2nd, 2021 4:16 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Decision by Bank of Ireland to close West Cork branches has been slammed

• Back to School picture special

• Bullies made teen's life a misery, but now it's magic!

• West Cork trio bid for European Indoor glory in Poland

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 4TH

