News

In this week's Southern Star: Council and HSE ask public to pull together against Covid, A tale of two Michaels - O'Leary and Collins & Clonakilty crowned Carbery junior hurling kings, again

September 29th, 2020 5:14 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• Council and HSE ask public to pull together against Covid

• A tale of two Michaels - O'Leary and Collins

• Leap's famous scarecrow festival is cancelled

• With Covid numbers rising, Emma Connolly says there’s nothing for it at this stage but to call in the Boy Roy to get us to play ball

• Clonakilty crowned Carbery junior hurling kings, again

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.