In this week's Southern Star: Council and HSE ask public to pull together against Covid, A tale of two Michaels - O'Leary and Collins & Clonakilty crowned Carbery junior hurling kings, again

In this week's Southern Star…

• Council and HSE ask public to pull together against Covid

• A tale of two Michaels - O'Leary and Collins

• Leap's famous scarecrow festival is cancelled

• With Covid numbers rising, Emma Connolly says there’s nothing for it at this stage but to call in the Boy Roy to get us to play ball

• Clonakilty crowned Carbery junior hurling kings, again

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24th