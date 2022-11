In this week's Southern Star

• Beaches invaded by deadly Portuguese man o' war

• Bandon and Macroom get €12m windfall

• Book of condolence opens for Vicky Phelan

• Fundraising concert in memory of Clonakilty teen

• Innishannon man Jack Crowley shines on his Ireland debut

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17TH