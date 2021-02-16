News

In this week's Southern Star: Bantry chosen as vaccination hub; Tributes to our departing editor Con Downing; Why I'm giving up 'giving up' for Lent; The rise of two-time All-Star footballer Orla Finn

February 16th, 2021 3:48 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Bantry chosen as vaccination hub

• Tributes to our departing editor Con Downing

• Diary of a Demented Home Worker: Why I'm giving up 'giving up' for Lent

• An in-depth look at the rise of two-time All-Star footballer Orla Finn

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 18th

