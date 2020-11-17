In this week's Southern Star: Bantry business people are exhausted after the third flood in four months; Our columnists give their top tips on how to be happy, right here, right now!; All the build up as Cork get set to meet Tipperary in the Munster football final; FREE Kilmichael Ambush Centenary supplement

In this week's Southern Star…

• Bantry business people are exhausted after the third flood in four months

• Our columnists give their top tips on how to be happy, right here, right now!

• All the build up as Cork get set to meet Tipperary in the Munster football final

• PLUS your FREE Kilmichael Ambush Centenary supplement

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19th