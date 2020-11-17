In this week's Southern Star: Bantry business people are exhausted after the third flood in four months; Our columnists give their top tips on how to be happy, right here, right now!; All the build up as Cork get set to meet Tipperary in the Munster football final; FREE Kilmichael Ambush Centenary supplement

In this week's Southern Star…
• Bantry business people are exhausted after the third flood in four months
• Our columnists give their top tips on how to be happy, right here, right now!
• All the build up as Cork get set to meet Tipperary in the Munster football final
• PLUS your FREE Kilmichael Ambush Centenary supplement
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19th
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.