Important to remember Sophie now, says TD

WEST Cork TD Michael Collins has defended his online post where he wrote that he was remembering Sophie Toscan du Plantier and her family on the day chief suspect in her murder, Ian Bailey, died following a suspected cardiac arrest in Bantry.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Deputy Collins said he put up the post and picture of the late French film producer because he lived locally in the same parish and that it is important to remember her and her family, following her brutal murder in Toomore, Schull in 1996.

‘I’ve raised this matter in the Dáil numerous times and I was the first to call for a new investigation into her murder and now I’m calling for the speeding up of the current cold case investigation,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘I would certainly welcome that the investigation will continue into Sophie’s murder and bring it to a successful end and finally bring closure to the Toscan du Plantier family. My sympathy lies with the family at this time.’

He said he expected some negative reaction to the post but felt it was important to not forget the terrible tragedy that has haunted West Cork for decades.

‘The whole point of it is about finding justice in this case. And while there was focus on Ian Bailey on Sunday I felt it was important to not forget Sophie Toscan du Plantier and her family who have lost a mother and a daughter.’

Some commentators online commended him for keeping Sophie’s memory alive, while one commentator described it as ‘bad taste’ in the wake of Ian Bailey’s death, while some offered their sympathy about Bailey’s death.