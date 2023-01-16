Ice warning issued as snow could fall this week

TEMPERATURES could drop to as low as -5°C tonight as Met Éireann has warned of the chance for snow on higher ground.

The forecaster issued another yellow temperature and ice warning for the entire country, which will come into effect from 4pm today until midday on Tuesday.

According to Met Éireann, an Arctic airflow will bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Scattered wintry showers will continue in the southwest, becoming more frequent this evening and bringing with them the potential for dangerous driving conditions.

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread severe frost, some icy stretches and a few mist and fog patches forming, along with the potential for snowfall accumulations on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of -1 to -5 degrees.

There have already been reports of snow in Gougane Barra this afternoon.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, especially on untreated surfaces.

Road users are also asked to watch out for black ice, which is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle. Black ice occurs most regularly in shaded areas under trees or near high walls and is extremely difficult to see.

For advice on severe weather driving tips and weather updates, please see the RSA's severe weather advice.

A small craft warning has also been issued from Roche's Point to Mizen Head to Loop Head, with cyclonic variable winds expected to reach force 6 or higher at times this evening.