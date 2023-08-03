Human faeces left on beaches

A FINE Gael councillor has called for the creation of a beach warden to monitor West Cork’s most popular beaches.

‘We all know the chaos that often comes with the influx of holiday makers to our beautiful beaches,’ said Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG). The Schull-based public representative is proposing that Cork County Council would hire a beach warden for the peak summer months of July and August.

‘It would be a massive help to locals who are often unable to use their roads due to recklessly parked cars blocking the main carriageways,’ she said.

‘Badly parked cars cause a major obstruction and it is very frustrating for the locals who are trying to go about their daily lives,’ she said.

Overnight camping is also a big concern. Cllr Cronin said she was sent photos of the rubbish left behind on a number of beaches – rubbish that included human excrement.

‘It’s really disgusting,’ she said, ‘and it’s soul-destroying for locals to see these beautiful amenities abused. I understand the proposal would require additional funds, but I believe it’d be worthwhile.’