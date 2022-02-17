LIVE BLOG: HSE says Eunice ‘may disrupt’ ambulance services in Cork and Kerry

UPDATED 17:05

Businesses in Bantry have begun preparing for the approach of Storm Eunice overnight which, combined with high tides, could lead to possible flooding in the town.

UPDATED 17:00

The interactive wind website nullschool shows the storm approaching Ireland from the southwest:

UPDATED 16:46

Statement from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on Severe Weather:

A Virtual National Emergency Coordination meeting was held today with Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister Patrick O’Donovan, Met Éireann, the OPW, the local authorities, the Principal Response Agencies, key Departments and responding national organisations in attendance in advance of Storm Eunice, due on 18th February 2022. A further meeting is scheduled for tomorrow the 18th February at 11.00.

Status Red - Storm warning for Cork and Kerry

Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds. Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide.

Valid: 03:00 Friday 18/02/2022 to 08:00 Friday 18/02/2022

UPDATED 16:00

Bus Éireann issued a statement regarding its services in Cork tomorrow.

It said: 'We wish to advise our customers that as a result of the Status Red weather warning issued by Met Éireann and in the interests of the safety of our employees and customers, all Bus Éireann services in County Cork will be suspended on Friday morning, 18 February, between 01:00 (am) until 10:00 (am).

'This suspension will also apply to all routes operating into or out of the status red warning area.

'Due to the extreme nature of Storm Eunice and the threat of multi-hazard weather events as confirmed by Met Éireann, the Department of Education is advising that schools in counties where Status Red wind warnings are in place and in counties where Status Orange snow warnings are in place should not open tomorrow, 18 February. Therefore school transport services will not operate in County Cork tomorrow, Friday 18 February.

'This decision is taken in the interests of our customers and employees, following careful consideration of the advice of agencies coordinating a response to Storm Eunice.

'We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will endeavour to recommence services earlier should the red weather warning be lifted earlier than expected. We will be advising customers of any further updates on www.buseireann.ie and on our social media channels and local and regional media will receive any updates.'

UPDATED 15:57

MET Éireann has just issued a RED wind warning for Storm Eunice, for counties Cork and Kerry from tonight.

Speaking on radio this morning, Gerry Murphy said the warning means a danger to life in those counties and the warning will cover the south-western counties from 03:00 and last until 08:00.

Gusts of up to 130 km/h are expected along with some coastal flooding, fallen trees and dangerous driving conditions.

UPDATED 15:35

IN a statement issued this afternoon, the HSE in Cork and Kerry has warned the public that there may be disruption to some services, including ambulances services, due to the impact of Storm Eunice.

And they added that they will understand that the public may also have difficulty getting to appointments on time.

‘There may be some disruption to HSE services across Cork and Kerry tomorrow due to the impact of Storm Eunice,’ the statement said.

It added: ‘Although the red weather warning for the area is expected to have passed after 8am on Friday, we expect that members of the public will be delayed in reaching appointments.

‘It is very important that no one travels during the red weather warning. Staff in our services are expecting and will fully understand that people will be delayed reaching appointments.

‘We thank the public in advance for their patience as there will inevitably be knock-on delays through the day.’

The HSE added that its priority remains the safety of the public and of its staff.

All HSE services are repeating the advice to the public to stay indoors for the duration of the severe weather warning, and not to undertake any unnecessary travel on Friday February 18th between 3am and 8am.

It said that while the National Ambulance Service will, as always, prioritise emergency calls during this weather event, it is urging the general public to think carefully before calling. ‘The response to emergency calls may be hindered by road conditions and the number of emergency calls at any particular time. Personnel will do their utmost to reach those in greatest need of our emergency services,’ it said.

The South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) is advising that at this point, no elective inpatient or outpatient appointments or procedures have been cancelled. Again, it repeated: ‘However, no member of the public should travel during the red weather warning. Staff are expecting that people may arrive late for appointments tomorrow and are prepared for this.’

All scheduled Covid-19 vaccination centres and testing centres in Cork and Kerry will be opened once the red weather warning has passed.

Day services (eg for older people, in disability services and in mental health services) will also open after the red weather warning has passed.

Appointments at health centres and primary care centres are going ahead after the red weather warning.

‘We would like to reassure the public that detailed contingency plans are in place to ensure the continuity of services at such critical time,’ the statement continued, and thanked its staff for the work and planning they have undertaken to make sure that essential services are maintained and that those using HSE services are kept safe.