HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Waterfront property in Glengarriff is courting attention for €1.35m

Waterfront property is courting attention

AFTER the recent heatwave who hasn’t fantasised of jacking it all in, buying a house by the water, and a boat to go with it?

The Courtyard, just outside Glengarriff, would fit that notion nicely. Guiding €1.35m, it’s a 3,620 sq ft, three-bed property on 0.78 acres, with its own shingle beach.

So far, so dreamy. And it only gets better. The house enjoys divine views over Dunmanus Bay and Glengarriff Harbour, and benefits from private access to the bay directly from the gardens.

Accommodation comprises sitting room, dining room, kitchen, lounge area, utility room, study, WC, three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms on the ground floor. The first floor has a storage area with stunning views. Nice touches include exposed beams, a superb terrace and an exposed brick fireplace.

The three bedrooms could possibly be a stumbling block for some buyers, but where there’s a waterfront, there’s always a way. Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing the sale of this property. For more see sherryfitz.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed property on 0.78 acres for €1.35m.

Location

Two minute drive outside Glengarriff, less than 20 minutes from Bantry.

Selling points

Waterfront access and views.