House of the Week: Stylish seaside bolthole in Inchydoney for €369,000

January 10th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The apartment is contemporary with high-end finishes throughout. Views, naturally, speak for themselves.

EMBRACING a healthier lifestyle for 2022 would be an awful lot easier with Inchydoney beach right on your doorstep.

And here’s a chance to make that happen, with a two-bed, beachfront, first floor apartment looking directly onto the Lady’s Beach section of the strand.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, it’s got an asking price of €369,000.

Quite spacious, and in perfect condition, the apartment has been upgraded using top quality materials including fitted kitchen units, tiled bathrooms, tiled and polished American walnut floors. Everything is luxurious, and very sleek and fresh.

Accommodation comprises open plan living, dining and kitchen with a balcony off this area; two bedrooms with master en suite, family bathroom and storage closet.

The views and location speak for themselves.

As well as the beach, the Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa is adjacent, and Clonakilty town is a short drive away.

For more contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill at sfon.ie or call 023-88339995.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Two-bed beachfront apartment for €369,000.

Location

The popular Inchydoney Island.

Selling points

Low maintenance and luxurious apartment, views and location.

***

