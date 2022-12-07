News

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stylish Kilcrohane four-bed with incredible views for €725,000

December 7th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Share this article

WE’RE not sure we’d ever get out of bed if we lived at this property on the Sheep’s Head – the views over Dunmanus Bay and Mizen from the master suite would most certainly have us hitting the snooze button more than once.

The contemporary four-bed house is new to market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill and is guiding €725,000. Extending to a roomy 2,320 sq ft, it’s super-spacious, and is a pleasant mix of stylish contemporary and traditional.

We’ve a weak spot for exposed brick walls, which are a feature both inside and out; with other stand-out finishes including an oak and glass inset staircase. The ground floor accommodation includes entrance porch and hallway, open-plan kitchen/dining and sitting room, bedroom, bathroom and utility.

The first floor area includes a spacious landing, the master suite with the double-height arched windows to take in the stunning views, and two further spacious double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a store.

The property sits on a site of 0.3 acre approx. with a built-in firepit and seating area in front.

If more living space was needed (unlikely, but you’d never know), an attached car port could be converted, while a double-height boathouse/garage has the added benefit of a rooftop terrace.

For more contact sfon.ie or call 023-8833995

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.