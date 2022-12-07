HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stylish Kilcrohane four-bed with incredible views for €725,000

WE’RE not sure we’d ever get out of bed if we lived at this property on the Sheep’s Head – the views over Dunmanus Bay and Mizen from the master suite would most certainly have us hitting the snooze button more than once.

The contemporary four-bed house is new to market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill and is guiding €725,000. Extending to a roomy 2,320 sq ft, it’s super-spacious, and is a pleasant mix of stylish contemporary and traditional.

We’ve a weak spot for exposed brick walls, which are a feature both inside and out; with other stand-out finishes including an oak and glass inset staircase. The ground floor accommodation includes entrance porch and hallway, open-plan kitchen/dining and sitting room, bedroom, bathroom and utility.

The first floor area includes a spacious landing, the master suite with the double-height arched windows to take in the stunning views, and two further spacious double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a store.

The property sits on a site of 0.3 acre approx. with a built-in firepit and seating area in front.

If more living space was needed (unlikely, but you’d never know), an attached car port could be converted, while a double-height boathouse/garage has the added benefit of a rooftop terrace.

For more contact sfon.ie or call 023-8833995