HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Smart Ballinascarthy three-bed for €265k

A BALLINASCARTHY bungalow is certain to attract plenty of interest, both for its price, and potential.

Located 4.5m miles outside Clonakilty, the property is deceptively spacious and comes to market in absolutely pristine condition.

Equally as attractive is its asking price of €265k.

Martin Kelleher is managing the sale and describes the residence at Tullig, Ballinascarthy as ‘picture perfect inside and out’.

It extends to 970 sqft and includes three bedrooms and good-sized living accommodation.

It comprises kitchen, utility, shower room, sitting room, and a spacious south-facing conservatory.

There’s also a garage and garden shed on the one acre site, which has a south-facing patio, adjacent concrete surfaced yard and an elevated garden.

‘This dwelling would suit first-time buyers or someone wishing to trade down to an easy-to-manage house,’ said Martin. For more information on the property see martinkelleher.ie or call 023-8859111.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed bungalow on one acre site for €265,000.

Location

Tullig, Ballinascarthy, 4.5km from Clonakilty.

Selling points

Price, suitability to anyone looking to scale down.