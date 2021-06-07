News

House of the Week: Restored two-bed cottage near Skibbereen for €325k

June 7th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

In pristine condition, the Old Cottage, which is located just outside Skibbereen, still retains a rugged charm with its relaxedand calm interiors and its rambling country cottage-style gardens.

See more images

Share this article

THE word ‘dotey’ doesn’t even begin to do justice to this restored cottage near Skibbereen, but it’s a good start.

Simply titled ‘Old Cottage’, it’s a glorious example of how very often simple is best, and that big isn’t always beautiful.

Extending to a compact 1154 sq ft, it’s a two/three-bedroom property, that has been sensitively renovated, and exquisitely decorated and it comes to market with an asking price of €325,000.

Space is used well and accommodation comprises a large kitchen/dining space with exposed stone wall, high ceiling and Stanley stove; a separate sitting room, and sun room which has almost an entire full wall of glazing.

One of the two bedrooms has access to the garden, which includes a, dare I repeat myself, dotey patio, surrounded by extensive, mature planting on a one-acre site.

This old cottagewould make an ideal retirement home, with very little upkeep, or would also make a great summer bolthole.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing the sale.

For more see sfon.ie or call Olivia Hanafin at 028-21404

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Two-bed restored cottage, with one acre site, for €325,000.

Location

Old Cottage, Drisheen, 4km outside Skibbreeen.
On an elevated site in the Ilen river valley.

Selling points

Character, location, gorgeous gardens.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.