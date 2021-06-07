House of the Week: Restored two-bed cottage near Skibbereen for €325k

THE word ‘dotey’ doesn’t even begin to do justice to this restored cottage near Skibbereen, but it’s a good start.

Simply titled ‘Old Cottage’, it’s a glorious example of how very often simple is best, and that big isn’t always beautiful.

Extending to a compact 1154 sq ft, it’s a two/three-bedroom property, that has been sensitively renovated, and exquisitely decorated and it comes to market with an asking price of €325,000.

Space is used well and accommodation comprises a large kitchen/dining space with exposed stone wall, high ceiling and Stanley stove; a separate sitting room, and sun room which has almost an entire full wall of glazing.

One of the two bedrooms has access to the garden, which includes a, dare I repeat myself, dotey patio, surrounded by extensive, mature planting on a one-acre site.

This old cottagewould make an ideal retirement home, with very little upkeep, or would also make a great summer bolthole.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing the sale.

For more see sfon.ie or call Olivia Hanafin at 028-21404

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Two-bed restored cottage, with one acre site, for €325,000.

Location

Old Cottage, Drisheen, 4km outside Skibbreeen.

On an elevated site in the Ilen river valley.

Selling points

Character, location, gorgeous gardens.