House of the Week: Modern Rosscarbery four-bed for €495k

THERE’S something about driving over the causeway into Rosscarbery that screams ‘West Cork.’

And imagine being able to enjoy those glorious vistas from your front garden, and kitchen, while also having the luxury of living just 10 minutes’ walk from the popular Blue Flag Warren beach?

That’s all going to be the reality for the new owners of ‘Carrig Cliodna’ which is new to the market with selling agents Hodnett Forde.

Located on Burgatia Road, this property comes with an asking price of €495,000.

It’s as exciting inside as it is outside.

The interior vibe is modern and contemporary, with tiled floors, lots of glazing for the obvious reasons, and with nifty little design finishes and touches throughout.

Some of the four bedrooms enjoy access to the gardens and terraces, which is an added bonus – particularly with gardens as nice as these.

Outside there’s a detached garage finished to a very high spec.

There’s a glorious sun terrace, separate BBQ area and mature and landscaped gardens to sit back and enjoy your surrounds.

There’s also plenty of mature planting to provide privacy.

For more on ‘Carrig Cliodna’ contact Hodnett Forde on hodnettforde.com or call 023-8833367.

