House of the Week: Kinsale waterfront five-bed for €4.9m

Cully & Sully co-founder’s home stirs up plenty of excitement

KINSALE is as well known for its luxury properties as it is for its gourmet scene.

To paint a picture, there are currently 14 houses for sale in the €1m-plus price category and it can be hard to impress in a spot where the property bar has been set so high.

But what’s regarded as one of the town’s finest properties has just hit the market, causing an above-average ripple of excitement through the entire country, and beyond.

Raffeen is a distinguished early 18th century residence, in the sought-after area of Scilly. Overlooking the town’s harbour and marina, effectively it couldn’t get any closer to the water, without being on it.

Unusually, the title to the property extends some distance into the harbour allowing for the location of the floating pontoon with stair access. The pontoon rises and falls with the tide on guide rails, giving easy access at all times. For safety, the waterfront is guarded by a stone wall and glass panels.

The five-bed house extends to a generous 4,628 sq ft, every inch of which has been meticulously restored and refurbished by its current owners, who were at all times very conscious of preserving the integrity of the home.

They are Colum O’Sullivan of Cully & Sully food company fame and his wife Joanne. He bought the house for €1.3m in 2013 when the company was sold to US giant Hain Celestial.

As part of the works, in 2015 the entire garden was completely relandscaped and over 40 mature trees were planted to provide more privacy.

Another exciting feature of the property is a two-storey boat house which benefits from a planning permission, which is live until October 2023, to renovate the first floor space.

The planning allows for change of use and to add significant glass frontage to the southern and eastern aspects of the building.

This is an exceptional large space with old beams and a beautiful old brick wall which could lend itself to a conversion to a stunning loft apartment.

The sale is being managed jointly with agents Colliers International and Engel and Voelkers. See engelvoelkers.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bed restored Georgian House with boat house for €4.9m.

Location

Fashionable Scilly in Kinsale. Cork Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Selling points

This is a property dreams are made of.