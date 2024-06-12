HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom house with studio in Skibbereen for €525k

Solid space with room to expand

THIS four-bedroom home outside Skibbereen has plenty to attract buyers but will have added appeal thanks to its own standalone studio.

The detached property is at Dromhilly, Carrigfadda and is on the market with Pat Maguire Properties for €525,000. It’s located in a residential cul de sac a short walk from the town centre.

It features open plan living room with a Charmwood wood-burning stove and tiled floor. The dining room features a multi-fuel stove, and is also tiled.

The modern kitchen has built-in appliances, slate tile wall with feature radiator, and French doors leading to the paved patio and decking area.

A utility room is plumbed for washing machine and dryer and has floor to ceiling pantry. A downstairs bathroom has a heated towel rail. The living room has a wooden floor, and dual aspect garden views.

Upstairs, the landing has a solid oak floor.

The master bedroom feature is ensuite with shower, and there are three other bedrooms.

The bathroom features bath and shower. There’s also a walk-in wardrobe.

The attic could be used as a fifth bedroom and is a bright spacious room with velux windows, accessible by stira stairs.

A few paces from the house is the attractive 40sq m studio, which is plumbed and has attic space above.

The main house uses oil-fired zoned central heating and has a C1 Ber rating. The house has access to fibre broadband.

Abbeystrewry National School is just 370m away while Skibbereen Community School is a fraction over 1km away. The bus stop is 670m away from the house.

For inquiries contact selling agent Pat Maguire at 028 22822.