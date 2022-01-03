House of the Week: Five-bed in Union Hall with sea views for €980k

Farm land and sea views are winning combo

WITH an asking price just shy of €1m, Island House in Union Hall is a real head-turner.

Guiding €980,000 to be precise, it’s not surprising the property is a coastal one with panoramic views taking in Rabbit Island in the foreground, and ocean views stretching from Toe Head in the west, to Galley Head in the east.

To take full advantage of this, Island House has flipped its living accommodation upstairs. The living/dining room and kitchen enjoy magnificent vistas from the first floor, and it’s where you also have an office and toilet.

On the ground floor, are five bedrooms (including the master ensuite), bathroom and a conservatory with large windows taking in the ocean views to the front and east.

The house extends to a very roomy 2,600 sq ft. Built in 1970, it was restored and extended in 2008 and has a modern contemporary vibe, while still fitting very nicely into the landscape.

Features include a wrap-around balcony, an oak staircase, and a unique floor mosaic on the first floor entry hall, dedicated to Joshua Slocum, the first man to sail solo around the world in 1893.

Another strong selling point of the property is the five-acre site of mainly good farming landit comes with, which selling agent Maeve McCarthy said would make an ideal small holding.

There’s also a timber framed stable block, which can house four animals and a detached store/workshop.

For more contact charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21057.

