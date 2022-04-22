A photograph, believed to be the last-known image of Michael Collins (back, left-hand seat) as he left Lees Hotel in Bandon on August 22nd 1922, hours before his death at Béal na Bláth, is part of an exhibition, ‘Old Cork in Colour’, at the Mitchell Hall on Spike Island from now until November. The image has been loaned to the exhibition by the Michael Collins House museum in Clonakilty.
HOURS BEFORE DEATH Collins photo on show
April 22nd, 2022 4:00 PM
