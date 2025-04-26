Hospice project express gratitude to dedicated local fundraisers

For 30 years, Sean and Noreen McSweeney have been creating and adding to their spectacular lighting and figurine display in and around their home, bringing joy and a sense of wonder to people of all ages.

Those who have visited over the years have enjoyed the elaborate display of brightly coloured lights that adorn the trees and bushes, shimmering and glistering in all kinds of weather from wind to rain, hail or snow, and the many figurines which lit up almost every square inch of their lawn.

Over the years, Sean and Noreen’s lighting display has helped to foster a sense of community and connection with people travelling from all corners of the country and beyond, where all were met with a warm welcome from Sean and Noreen for a chat and a welcoming cup of tea.

In 2021, to the couple’s great delight, their efforts earned them the title of Ireland’s most Christmassy Home in a competition held by Energia, and the €6,000 in prize money was donated to a local charity.

For Sean and Noreen, it been a great honour to be able to facilitate fundraising through their lighting display, for so worthy community charities.

They would like to sincerely thank their loyal friends, family, neighbours and all who visited or donated for their continued generosity.

In the past year alone, donations amounted to €26,700, a phenomenal amount of money.

All monies raised over the years has been donated to local charities such as Bantry Hospice, Marymount, Cork Cancer Research, and Dr Jason, to name just a few.

The Bantry Hospice Project would like to thank Sean and Noreen for their incredible fund-raising efforts and congratulate them on a spectacular showcase in 2024.

The displays that they have put on over the last 30 years has been simply incredible. They are an amazing couple.