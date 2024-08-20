Home gutted after lightning leads to fire

THE community of Rossmore is still in shock after a home was severely damaged by fire following a lightning strike last Sunday night.

There was no one in the home – owned by the well-known Scannell family who previously ran a pharmacy in Ballineen – when the fire broke out at 8.30pm.

It was a member of the public who raised the alarm during the thunderstorm and by 8.41pm crews from three fire stations were tasked with containing the blaze.

Two Clonakilty fire tenders were on scene, fighting the fire, by 9.02pm. Within minutes they were assisted by another tender and jeep from the fire station in Dunmanway.

Bandon fire brigade crews tackled the blaze too using their tender, a high-reach aerial appliance, and a water tank, but the fire took hold quickly and the two-storey, detached property was severely damaged.

The crews remained on site for a long time, dealing with hot spots, and the Clonakilty crews were the last to leave at 2.53am.

Locals are all too aware that this is a devastating loss for the family, but one man said the community would do all it could to assist the homeowner, and her family, in the weeks and months ahead.

Another neighbour said: ‘Anything we can do for the family we will gladly and gratefully do.’

Dylan Scannell, the son of homeowner Eileen Scannell, spoke to The Southern Star. ‘We would like to thank our family, friends and neighbours. We are grateful for all the help they gave, and always give,’ he said.

Some homes in the area were without power for a number of hours.