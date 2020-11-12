Holly gets disability role on committee in the Oireachtas

CORK South West TD Holly Cairns is a member of the newly-formed Oireachtas committee on disability matters which is considering all disability matters, including monitoring the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

It recognises the need for a specific focus on the needs of people with disabilities in Irish society, who are too often overlooked and under-supported.

‘This Committee is long overdue, and I am happy to be working on it to bring attention to the needs of people with disabilities. Unfortunately, in Ireland today, people with disabilities are more likely to face discrimination and they are more than three times as likely to experience poverty and deprivation,’ she said.

‘There are amazing organisations and employers in West Cork and across Ireland who support people with disabilities and we need to build on this,’ the deputy added.

‘Significantly, one of our main focuses is that we want to learn from the lived experiences of people and communities. We must empower people with disabilities by working with them. They understand what is needed most.’

The Committee is looking for suggestions from individuals and organisations on the types of issues it should be considering.

Those wishing to contribute ideas are invited to email [email protected] or they can email the deputy directly at [email protected] before Monday, November 9th.