Historic Daniel MacCarthy Glas paintings are set to be restored

THE remainder of the Daniel MacCarthy Glas archive, which includes family paintings of himself and his family, were handed over to a senior archivist, at a ceremony in Atkins Hall in Dunmanway on Wednesday morning.

As well as the paintings, some books and original letters were given to Brian McGee, senior archivist at the Cork City and County Archives by history consultant, Michelle O’Mahony, on behalf of Susan MacCarthy, a descendant of Daniel MacCarthy Glas, who lives in Oregon in the USA.

Michelle O’Mahony said these little paintings, which are over 200-years-old, were painted in Florence.

‘Brian is now going to take these paintings and restore them,’ said Michelle. ‘They are unique as they are done in wood and, more importantly, it is the only portrait in existence of Daniel MacCarthy Glas in the world,’ she added.

‘It’s fantastic to receive the rest of this important collection from Susan which is of historic significance and there are paintings of his wife and his children too. Susan is adamant that they remain in Ireland as it’s a donation to the State.

‘Brian will look to get the paintings conserved and assessed and apply for funding for them so we can find a permanent home for them.’

A noted author and philanthropist, Daniel MacCarthy Glas – the ‘Glas’ differentiating this branch of the MacCarthys from others in the region – lived in England after his family emigrated from Dunmanway in the 1700s.

He left behind him over 2,000 documents which had been lying in trunks in the US for several decades which contained many documents of historical interest.

He wrote historic novels and plays and was very well connected in London society at the time. He married a British admiral’s daughter and he was able to trace his family back to Togher Castle.

In 2017, Susan McCarthy agreed to give documents relating to her ancestor Daniel MacCarthy Glas to the Cork City and County Archives.