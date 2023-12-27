High winds predicted as Storm Gerrit makes landfall

Not even a local authority crew of 25 people could prevent three commercial properties from being damaged by flood water in Bantry.

In the early hours of this morning, Cork County Council deployed their ground staff and fire brigade crews to operate several 6-inch pumps in advance of the high tide at 4.40.

But Spring tides combined with the extreme downpours, which were forecast by Met Éireann, proved an insurmountable obstacle for three of the town centre properties.

Met Éireann confirmed that the heaviest rain fell in West Cork in Kerry with provisional rainfall figures from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am today recording 52mm of rain for Dunmanway and 51mm for Killarney.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council confirmed that the R587 at Ardcahan in Dunmanway was closed due to surface water flooding.

Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) said the bridge at Ardcahan, which is located north of the town, is always problematic at times of heavy rainfall.

‘I have called on Cork County Council to address this problem – which forces locals to take long detours on backroads – by raising the level of the road to the same level of the bridge,’ he said.

With a Level Orange severe weather alert in place for Cork from 3pm todau until midnight, the Council crews continue to be on high alert.

The Council’s severe weather assessment team convened this morning in response to these weather warnings and to review their preparations and how best to respond to emergency situations.

Council response crews and contractors were placed on standby in areas, such as Bantry, which are known to be affected by coastal flooding.

The local authority has also provided sandbags and pumps to deal with surface water and coastal flooding.

The Council wishes to advise road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds during Storm Gerrit.

A spokesperson said driving conditions could be hazardous with falling trees, even in the days after the storm passes.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

And with strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.