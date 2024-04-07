'Hey a**hole, drop me home' man urged garda

A DUNMANWAY man out in Kinsale called a passing garda an ‘a**hole’ and asked him to drop him home, a court heard.

Craig Roche (30) of Mary Street, Dunmanway pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to being drunk in a public place and using or engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on October 27th last Gda Fergal Dowling was driving through the town when the defendant called out: ‘Hey a**hole, drop me home.’

‘Gda Dowling went over to speak to him. There was a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. He was very drunk, incoherent and clearly a danger to himself and others,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He also became aggressive to Gda Dowling in front of members of the public and refused several times to give his details. He was eventually arrested and conveyed to Bandon Garda Station.’

Judge James McNulty was told that Mr Roche has four previous convictions, while his solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client is ‘very embarrassed’ by his behaviour that night.

‘He has a written a letter of apology to the gardaí and I have a letter from his doctor which sets out issues he has,’ said Mr Fleming.

Judge McNulty remarked that the defendant also has an issue with ‘bad behaviour’ in a public place and read the letter of apology in which he said what he did was wrong and there was no excuse for his behaviour.

‘It ticks all the boxes,’ said the judge, who said the defendant will need €600 for fines as he has been dealt with leniently before in the court.

He adjourned the case to June 7th and indicated that he intends to fine him €100 on the drunk in public place charge and €500 on the more serious public order charge.