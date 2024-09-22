Help to hone skills to enter job market

WOMEN who wish to enter or return to work are invited to come along to a free interactive workshop in Cork on Wednesday, 25th September at the Imperial Hotel.

Registered charity WorkEqual will host the event which will offer 50 attendees the opportunity to have a 1:1 chat about reaching their dream job, as well as a personal styling session with a professional stylist. Everyone will leave the workshop equipped with new skills for entering the jobs market as well as a specially selected outfit for their next interview. Attendees will also have the option of continuing to work with a WorkEqual coach or mentor, without any charge, for as long as the support is needed.

Typically, nine out of 10 women who are mentored by WorkEqual reach their employment goal within six months.

This is thanks to the knowledge and skill of volunteers who come from business workplaces across Ireland, as well as a network of professional stylists whose expertise provides wardrobe solutions and boosts

confidence.

Over the past 13 years, WorkEqual’s volunteer network and bespoke initiatives have helped 6,000 people move forward in their career journey.

WorkEqual ceo Su Duff said: ‘Our free services are grounded in an ethos of kindness, respect and understanding, so we meet people exactly where they are on their path to employment, ensuring every support is very tailored and at the right pace for each person. As a result, WorkEqual clients talk about having renewed self-belief, feelings of significance, value and readiness to work. We believe that anyone attending our event at the Imperial Hotel in Cork will feel like they’ve made a significant step in this direction.’

To continue expanding the number of people benefitting from WorkEqual’s free services, the charity will hold additional interactive workshops in Cork in 2025, while also planning to establish networks in other cities around Ireland. This month’s WorkEqual interactive workshop runs from 9.45am – 2pm. Anyone interested to request a ticket can sign up at workequal.ie.