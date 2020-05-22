Help available for families under financial strain during pandemic

FAMILIES across West Cork who find themselves struggling financially in recent weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic are being encouraged to seek advice from their local MABS (Money Advice & Budgeting Service).

Speaking to The Southern Star, Dunmanway and Cork money advice co-ordinator for MABS, Jessie Anthony said that Covid-19 is having a huge financial impact, with unprecedented numbers of Irish citizens dependent on social welfare payments.

‘In addition these payments are now paid fortnightly instead of weekly and it can be a real struggle for people to make ends meet. Now more than ever it is important to seek good advice in order to manage the family budget,’ said Jessie.

‘In these difficult times, MABS can offer advice and support to new and existing clients and we have a track record in helping people in financial difficulties, providing free, independent and confidential money advice.’

MABS provides a range of services including budgeting advice, guidance on repayment solutions and information on insolvency options.

With the lockdown set to continue, many people will be worried about how to pay the bills, or might want advice on loan deferral arrangement offered by creditors.

‘For many people it might be the first time they have money worries or thought of contacting MABS. We would urge anyone dealing with financial worry and stress to contact our service.’

‘Assessing your situation is the first step to finding a solution.’

With financial futures uncertain during this current crisis, income for many people is under threat, while expenditure remains constants and may even increase.

‘A budget is an important tool to help you tackle debt problems and manage your money into the future and you can see how much money is coming into the household and going out. The key is not to ignore financial problems. MABS is a free service and will help you come through difficult times,’ added Ms Anthony.

Meanwhile, South Munster regional manager, Ursula Collins said that in response to the Covid-19 crisis, MABS staff have moved to remote working.

‘We have worked very hard to ensure we are able to continue to provide the full range of services to the public at this time. The team have really stepped up to the challenge and are here to help,’ she said.

Money Advisers at South Munster MABS are available to help clients on the Dunmanway Office: 086-7849514, Cork Office: 086-0236930 and for more information go to www.mabs.ie