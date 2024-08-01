Helicopter rescues injured hillwalker near Glengarriff

A 60-year-old hillwalker was airlifted by means of an air rescue vest after she sustained a leg injury while walking the Sugarloaf Mountain on Tuesday afternoon, July 23rd.

The woman, who is from the Netherlands, was with another person when the incident happened, and at 2.15pm the National Ambulance Service contacted Valentia Coast Guard to request

assistance.

A Rescue 117 helicopter was sent from Waterford and Castletownbere Coast Guard was also tasked with assisting the casualty.

In a safe area on the Sugarloaf, which is located south west of Glengarriff, the air rescue crew used an ARV, an air rescue vest, to winch the woman into the aircraft.

At 4.19pm, the casualty arrived at Kerry University Hospital, where she was treated for a severe lower leg fracture.