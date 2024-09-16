Have your say on the Kinsale Greenway

THE public are invited to have their say on the route corridor options for the proposed Cork to Kinsale Greenway.

Funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Greenway programme, the project is proposing to provide a greenway between Cork city and Kinsale.

Five route corridor options and two links for the proposed greenway have been developed following a successful public consultation in February and the completion of Phase 1, concept and feasibility stage.

The public consultation is being held online through the project website and is now open for submissions at www.corkkinsalegreenway.ie until Sunday the 13th of October. There will also be two in-person public consultation events.

One will take place at The Viaduct, Old Bandon Road on Tuesday the 17th of September from 1-8pm and another at Acton’s, Kinsale on Wednesday the 18th of September from 1-8pm.

Cork county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll encouraged members of the public to have their say, to view the maps and to engage with the team behind this project.

‘It is vital that we have community input at every stage,’ he said.

Submissions can be also be made by post to Greenways, Cork National Roads Office, Richmond, Glanmire, Cork, T45 WA44.