Harry Potter author JK Rowling visits Bandon

CONTROVERSIAL author JK Rowling is visiting West Cork after she tweeted a picture of herself in Bandon.

The writer of the Harry Potter series of books posed for a picture in front of a sign for the town and quipped that there was a ‘rare sighting of a Bandon banshee.’

She said she is visiting one of her oldest and dearest friends in the area, who took her to Bandon.

Her visit comes just weeks after actor Richard E Grant visited West Cork in the company of chef Clodagh McKenna and tweeted about the delights West Cork has to offer.