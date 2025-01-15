Southern Star Ltd. logo
Harry Potter author JK Rowling visits Bandon

January 15th, 2025 5:40 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Harry Potter author JK Rowling visits Bandon Image
Author JK Rowling was in Bandon today while visiting a friend in the area

CONTROVERSIAL author JK Rowling is visiting West Cork after she tweeted a picture of herself in Bandon.

The writer of the Harry Potter series of books posed for a picture in front of a sign for the town and quipped that there was a ‘rare sighting of a Bandon banshee.’

She said she is visiting one of her oldest and dearest friends in the area, who took her to Bandon.

Her visit comes just weeks after actor Richard E Grant visited West Cork in the company of chef Clodagh McKenna and tweeted about the delights West Cork has to offer.

