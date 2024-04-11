Had seizure after taking mushrooms

A MAN who appeared to be having an epileptic seizure had actually consumed magic mushrooms he had found in a field.

He later thanked gardaí for coming to his aid.

Mihai Bracau pleaded guilty to possession of drugs arising out of the incident on October 3rd 2022, at his home at Clashafree, Bandon.

At Bandon District Court Judge James McNulty heard that gardaí responded to a call at 6.30 pm and attended at the mobile home where Mr Bracau lives with his father.

Insp Emmet Daly told the court that Mr Bracau appeared to be having a seizure and medical assistance was called.

Another male, Mr Bracau’s father, arrived at the scene and identified his son as the man on the floor. He gave permission for the house to be searched and gardaí found a quantity of magic mushrooms, containing psilocin and psilocybin.

Mr Bracau’s solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said that the mushrooms had prompted the seizure in his client.

Mr Taaffe said his client, now 25, had no previous convictions, and while originally from Romania, had lived in Ireland since the age of four.

Mr Taaffe said that at a subsequent Garda interview, Mr Bracau had made candid admissions.

‘He had found them [the mushrooms] in a field, he had taken them and that had the consequences as described,’ Mr Taaffe said. ‘He is grateful to the gardaí for dealing with him in that way.’

Mr Taaffe said his client was also grateful to ambulance crew for their assistance and that Mr Bracau had ‘learned a lesson’.

‘It was a frightening experience for him, not to be repeated.’

Judge McNulty said he would treat the matter leniently as long as there was no repeat, dismissing the matter under the Probation Act.