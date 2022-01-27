Great West Cork Walks 2022

The full list of ten great West Cork walks appears in our 12-page GET ACTIVE magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

***

West Cork is full of majestic walkways that meander through towns, villages, woodlands, fields, hills and valleys inland or along it’s spectacular coastline. Here's a taster of some of our favourites

1 | Bere Island – part of the Beara Way (pictured above)

The Beara Way is part of the Beara-Breifne Way, a route that follows the march taken by Donal O’Sullivan Beare and supporters in 1603.

In its entirety it is approximately 220km long, from Glengarriff to Kenmare and back. Interestingly, Bere Island is included and has two loops.

***

Read the full list of ten great walks in our 12-page GET ACTIVE magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition

***

2 |Lighthouse Loop – Sheep’s Head

The full Sheep’s Head walking route is 93km long and includes a mix of old boreens, woodland and grassy paths, hills and quiet roads.

It has been broken down into a number of shorter loops of varying lengths. The Lighthouse Loop Walk, taking in a visit to the iconic lighthouse at the tip of the peninsula, is must-do.

***

Read the full list of ten great walks in our 12-page GET ACTIVE magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition

***

3 | Knockomagh Hill – Lough Hyne

A walk up Knockomagh Hill is worth it for the view from the top. Overlooking Lough Hyne Marine Nature Reserve, the hill is 197m high and the walk takes about an hour in total.

There is a clear path through the wood to the top, with panoramic views from Galley Head to the east right out to Cape Clear and the Mizen Peninsula to the west on a good day.

There are car park spaces at the foot of the hill, as well as nearer to the lake.

***

Read the full list of ten great walks in our 12-page GET ACTIVE magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition