Macroom TY student Lauren Barrett-Melleney, from St Mary’s Secondary School, recently took third place in the Sports category of the NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass student journalism competition, run by the national newspapers’ association. Her winning article can be read here.
GREAT SPORT Lauren excels in journalism stakes
June 7th, 2022 9:00 AM
