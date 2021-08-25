News

Graham Norton TV series searching for extras

August 25th, 2021 4:42 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The search is on for extras to feature in the TV series Holding, which is currently being filmed in West Cork.

The production company working on the Graham Norton TV series Holding has put out an appeal for extras.

They are looking for men aged 30 to 70 from all backgrounds, abilities and ethnicities.

Applicants, a spokesperson said, must be based in West Cork. And this, they added, is ‘paid work.’

To apply simply email: [email protected] and be sure to include your name, age, measurements (that means your height, waist, chest and shoe size) as well as your Eircode and phone number.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 5pm on Friday August 27th.

A good full-length, non-filtered photograph is also a must, as is the successful applicants availability from now until October.

 

 

