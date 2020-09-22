Graham is the BBC’s third-highest earner

GRAHAM Norton has been revealed as the third highest earner in the BBC.

The Bandon broadcaster, writer, turned award-making wine and gin maker takes home an annual salary of £730,000 (€791,000). That’s £115,000 more than he made last year and just includes his Radio 2 show and some TV work, but not his chat show.

Zoe Ball is the BBC’s top earner at £1.36m, after Gary Linekar was knocked off the top spot, dropping to £1.35m

Graham was in Bantry last weekend where he has a holiday home in the area. West Cork is continuing to attract its share of celebrities. Love/Hate actor Robert Sheehan was in Clonakilty this week. The star of The Umbrella Academy, popped into Twomey’s butchers, home of the legendary black pudding, where he posed for a picture with staff. The actor also joined members of the group, Castlefreke Our Woods Our Walks, on a walk last Sunday.