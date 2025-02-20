Southern Star Ltd. logo
Gold medal awards for four local West Cork hotels

February 20th, 2025 1:00 PM

Members of the Clonakilty Park team accepting their award were, from left: Kate Henry, manager David Henry, Aisling McGrath and Stephen Drake.

FOUR West Cork hotels have picked up awards at the Virgin Media Gold Medal Hotel Awards in Galway.

In the category of Ireland’s Family Friendly Hotel, the Clonakilty Park Hotel took the silver award; while the Blue Haven in Kinsale took the gold award for Ireland’s Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant.

The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery took bronze in the category of Ireland’s Breakfast Experience, while the Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa also took bronze, in the Ireland’s Menu Provenance Award category. 

The Blue Haven picked up a second award, taking bronze in the category of Ireland’s Boutique Hotel of the Year.

Judged by industry experts, the awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland.

The winners were announced at a gala awards ceremony at The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway.

Other winners included Adare Manor in Limerick which took gold for Ireland’s Five Star Resort.

