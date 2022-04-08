Glengarriff man nominated for Canadian screen award

Internationally, it’s film and TV award season with West Cork being represented by Glengarriff native Mark Holland.

Mark has been nominated in the Best Reality Series category for his work as Episode Producer/Director on Big Brother Canada season 9.

It is Mark’s first nomination since he made the move to Canada. He told The Southern Star he feels honoured to be nominated for the Canadian Screen Award, which is the country’s most prestigious TV accolade and is akin to the Canadian Emmys. ‘It is great to be recognised by the Academy and to be nominated alongside some incredibly hard-working people,’ he said. ‘It’s a long way from doing pantos in Glengarriff Community Hall, but it’s still the same buzz.’

Mark has been working in film and television for the last 13 years. In 2016, he was nominated for an Irish Film and Television Award for producing the short film The Great Wide Open, which was shot in his hometown of Glengarriff.

Since moving to Toronto in 2018, he has been a producer on reality TV juggernauts such as Bachelor In Paradise CA, Top Chef Canada, and recently Last One Laughing, which is available to watch in Ireland on Amazon Prime Video.

The awards will be broadcast live on Wednesday April 6th at 1.30am GMT.