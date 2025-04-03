Glengarriff gorse fire was ‘frightening’

FIREFIGHTERS were called to attend a gorse fire in Glengarriff recently.

The fire had all the appearance of being large and difficult to control, but that was because it covered a wide area of rugged mountain ground.

Those who witnessed the fire commented online: ‘Big gorse fire above Glengarriff. Absolutely frightening with this wind and dry weather.’

Even with a yellow rain warning due to come into effect from 2pm on Friday to 2pm on Saturday, locals expressed concern that the gorse fire could have gotten out of control.

However, fire-fighting crews from Bantry brought the blaze under control within three or four hours on Thursday night into Monday morning.

It is illegal to burn gorse or scrub land from March 1st to August 31st.