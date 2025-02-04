Get your kids exercising more

We all know that children are like sponges, they absorb everything that is going on around them and this includes our exercise habits.

If they see you getting out for a walk or a run on a regular basis, then exercise won’t be foreign territory to them.

This article was featured in our Get Active 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

BY PAULA BURNS

There are plenty of exercises that don’t have to be too taxing on you or the kids either.

The family that moves together will be happier together so why not make it a family affair?

Running

It can be tough to motivate the kids to exercise, especially when it comes to running or jogging.

Incorporating a bit of competition into the mix will get them engaged.

A parkrun (5km walk or run) is an ideal, low-stress a fun family event, with a number of them taking place weekly throughout West Cork.

Setting a goal is a great for the kids to have something to aim for and in turn is a great way to get them moving.

You don’t have to be first across the finish line, it’s the taking part that counts.

Alternatively you could set a finish time amongst the family and whoever reaches it first wins a prize.

Jumping

Jumping might not be an Olympic sport, but it is considered one of the most effective exercises for heart health in children.

The fun thing about jumping is that it comes in many guises.

There is the traditional trampoline jumping.

If you have the space, having a trampoline in the back garden will make it easy and convenient.

You don’t have to go for an oversized one.

There are smaller options that can be easily stored away.

Loved by boxers and kids alike, skipping is an old-school, but still top-tier exercise routine and it can be fun once you get the coordination right.

It’s a great exercise to do with the kids and over time you will both see your stamina and coordination get better.

Cycling

Cycling can be a family affair that will get everyone moving.

Kids love to go out on their bikes, so it should be easy to entice them away from the computer and out for a cycle.

Over recent years some of our roads and parks have become more bicycle-friendly, with the introduction of cycle lanes, but still take great care on if you are going for a spin as there is more traffic on the roads than ever before.

To build up confidence you could start cycling to and from school with the kids.

This will build up their stamina, making it more fun to go for a family cycle at the weekend then, rather than it being a chore.

Also, choose a definite route that could include a stop for a tasty treat along the way.

Walking

Getting out into the great outdoors is beneficial for the body and the mind.

Walking in nature can improve your mood, reduce stress and most importantly when it comes to kids, improve their sleep.

It can be tricky to convince the kids to head out for a walk, so adding some interest to the walk will help with the initial resistance.

If you live close to the woods introduce a game where they have to collect conkers and acorns.

If you’re heading to the beach, dress for the occasion so the kids can enjoy playing along the shoreline.

A park with a playground is also a great option.

A climb and play at the playground is the perfect treat to end the walk.

Try a new sport

You’re never too old to learn a new sport.

While it might be daunting, entering a new sporting arena with your little one by your side will make it easier.

This is a lovely way to bond and spend time with your younger kids or teenagers.

You don’t have to go into it wanting to be next Serena Williams or Rory McIlroy.

Choose a sport or activity that you will both enjoy.

Maybe you watch Wimbledon together every year or you both love to dance, so why not seal the bond with tennis lessons or do a weekly Zumba class?

Swimming

Knowing how to swim is not only a life-saving skill that every kid should have, it’s also fun.

Swimming is an activity that you can enjoy all year round and in every weather.

If it’s a miserable day, a trip to the local pool will instantly lift the spirits.

Swimming is a low-impact exercise that will help your child’s heart and lung health, strength, flexibility and stamina.

Swimming is known for burning excess energy, so when it comes to bedtime you will be happy you went for a dip.

We all know that teenagers love a trend.

With sea swimming followed by a session in the sauna making waves on social media, this could be your chance to do an activity with the teenager of the family.

