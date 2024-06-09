Get support and make friends at local events for family carers

A RANGE of events are taking place across West Cork during National Carers Week which runs from June 10th to 14th to celebrate the work of family carers.
These are being hosted by Family Carers & Older Person’s Development workers working across West Cork.
The Family Carer Development Workers are funded through the HSE Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare and supported by Adrigole Family Resource Centre, Local Link Bantry, Dunmanway Family Resource Centre, Beara West Family Resource Centre, Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre.
‘So many people in our community are caring for a loved one who may need support for a number of reasons such as dementia or a chronic illness, disability or mental health issue. These family carers work tirelessly to support and provide care for their loved one. Being a Carer means you are strong, kind, generous, resilient and hardworking and this week, we are here to acknowledge and celebrate this during National Carers Week,’ said a spokesperson.
Aims for this week are threefold: to raise awareness of family carers in the community, to deliver events for family carers throughout the country and to engage with family carers not yet availing of carer support services
‘Our carers provide a vital and sometimes invisible service in our community, so this National Carers Week we are encouraging everyone across West Cork to help making caring visible and to show our appreciation for the work of carers,’ the spokesperson added.
Upcoming events
Family carers are encouraged to come along to these events, meet local support and new friends:
Mizen Head
Event: Self Care and Kindness for Family Carers
Date & Time: Tuesday 11th June from 11am to 1pm
Location: Ballydehob Hall
Contact: Lorna Harte on 087 400 1763
Event: Navigating the journey after caring
Date & Time: Thursday 13th June from 11am to 1.30pm
Location: Arran Street East, Schull.
Contact: Lorna Harte on 087 400 1763
Skibbereen
Event: Pamper and Relaxation Morning
Date & Time: Friday 14th June from 10am to 1pm
Location: Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre
Contact: Grainne Carr on 087 373 4411
Event: Young Carer – Music, fun and free Pizza!
Date & Time: Friday 14th June from 3pm to 6pm
Location: Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre
Contact: Grainne Carr on 087 373 4411
Bantry
Event: Afternoon Tea
Date & Time: Wednesday 12th June 2pm to 4pm
Location: Maritime Hotel, Bantry
Contact: Catherina Lane on 087 910 3036
Event: Creative Carers Art Workshop
Date & Time: Thursday 13th 11am to 1pm
Location: Maritime Hotel
Contact: Catherina Lane on 087 910 3036
Beara West
Event: Celebrating Family Carers in Beara
Date & Time: Thursday 13th June from 11am to 1pm
Location: Berehaven Lodge, Castletownbere
Contact: Alvina Cassidy on 083 1125299 & Ann-Marie Thomas on 083 3258584
Dunmanway
Event: Celebrating Carers – Self-Care and Relaxation Morning
Date & Time: Wednesday 12th June from 10am to 1pm
Location: Dunmanway Family Resource Centre
Contact: Debbie Hayes on 083 394 3336.