Get support and make friends at local events for family carers

A RANGE of events are taking place across West Cork during National Carers Week which runs from June 10th to 14th to celebrate the work of family carers.

These are being hosted by Family Carers & Older Person’s Development workers working across West Cork.

The Family Carer Development Workers are funded through the HSE Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare and supported by Adrigole Family Resource Centre, Local Link Bantry, Dunmanway Family Resource Centre, Beara West Family Resource Centre, Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre.

‘So many people in our community are caring for a loved one who may need support for a number of reasons such as dementia or a chronic illness, disability or mental health issue. These family carers work tirelessly to support and provide care for their loved one. Being a Carer means you are strong, kind, generous, resilient and hardworking and this week, we are here to acknowledge and celebrate this during National Carers Week,’ said a spokesperson.

Aims for this week are threefold: to raise awareness of family carers in the community, to deliver events for family carers throughout the country and to engage with family carers not yet availing of carer support services

‘Our carers provide a vital and sometimes invisible service in our community, so this National Carers Week we are encouraging everyone across West Cork to help making caring visible and to show our appreciation for the work of carers,’ the spokesperson added.

Upcoming events

Family carers are encouraged to come along to these events, meet local support and new friends:

Mizen Head

Event: Self Care and Kindness for Family Carers

Date & Time: Tuesday 11th June from 11am to 1pm

Location: Ballydehob Hall

Contact: Lorna Harte on 087 400 1763

Event: Navigating the journey after caring

Date & Time: Thursday 13th June from 11am to 1.30pm

Location: Arran Street East, Schull.

Contact: Lorna Harte on 087 400 1763

Skibbereen

Event: Pamper and Relaxation Morning

Date & Time: Friday 14th June from 10am to 1pm

Location: Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre

Contact: Grainne Carr on 087 373 4411

Event: Young Carer – Music, fun and free Pizza!

Date & Time: Friday 14th June from 3pm to 6pm

Location: Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre

Contact: Grainne Carr on 087 373 4411

Bantry

Event: Afternoon Tea

Date & Time: Wednesday 12th June 2pm to 4pm

Location: Maritime Hotel, Bantry

Contact: Catherina Lane on 087 910 3036

Event: Creative Carers Art Workshop

Date & Time: Thursday 13th 11am to 1pm

Location: Maritime Hotel

Contact: Catherina Lane on 087 910 3036

Beara West

Event: Celebrating Family Carers in Beara

Date & Time: Thursday 13th June from 11am to 1pm

Location: Berehaven Lodge, Castletownbere

Contact: Alvina Cassidy on 083 1125299 & Ann-Marie Thomas on 083 3258584

Dunmanway

Event: Celebrating Carers – Self-Care and Relaxation Morning

Date & Time: Wednesday 12th June from 10am to 1pm

Location: Dunmanway Family Resource Centre

Contact: Debbie Hayes on 083 394 3336.