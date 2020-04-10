Gardaí seize €6,300 drugs in Bantry on Good Friday

Drugs worth more than €6,000 were seized by gardaí on duty at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Bantry on Good Friday.
Cocaine, with an estimated value of €6,300, was taken from the vehicle stopped at a checkpoint at Newtown in Bantry in the early hours of Friday, April 10th.
Gardaí confirmed that it was shortly after midnight that they stopped a car driven by one male, and with two male passengers on board, and searched the vehicle.
A spokesperson for the gardaí said the driver is alleged to have been in possession of €4,200 of suspected cocaine. A second person, the front seat passenger, was also found to be in possession of a substance, which is suspected of being €2,100 worth of cocaine.
Gardaí said the substances will now be sent for analysis and that no arrests were made, but Bantry-based Supt Declan O’Sullivan confirmed that a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The superintendent described how ‘Operation Fanacht’ – an extensive checkpoint system – will continue to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of COVID-19 public health guidelines.
He said: ‘The operation is in place to support travel restrictions to help flatten the curve of Covid-19, but it will also help enforce road traffic legislation.’
Furthermore, he said: ‘It will reduce the risk of collisions on the roads, and deny criminals the use of the road network.’
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.