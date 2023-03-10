Gardaí seize €322k in cash in Dunmanway operation

AS part of Operation Tara, gardaí have seized €322,000 in cash, following an operation in Dunmanway, yesterday, (Thursday).
At approximately 12.05pm, gardaí conducted a search of a commercial premises on Main Street in Dunmanway. During the course of the search approximately €322,000 in cash was seized.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
